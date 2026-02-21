Swim coach convicted of murder bid on former pupil, punishment to be declared today

A swimming instructor, who was charged with robbing valuables from the house of a former student and trying to slash her throat at her Chitpore home last year, was convicted on various counts by a Sealdah court on Friday.

The additional district and sessions court found Sandip Shaw guilty of the crimes.

The quantum of punishment will be declared on Saturday.

Shaw, in his 30s, was arrested in March 2025 for allegedly trying to strangulate his former student, a teenager, and then slitting her throat after he managed to convince her to hand over her mother’s jewellery at her north Calcutta home.

Initially, the girl was unable to speak, and the incident was mistaken for a suicide attempt. However, the girl managed to write the entire incident on a piece of paper, naming Shaw.

The judge on Friday told Shaw in an open court that he had taken advantage of the fact that the victim was alone at home and tried to strangulate her with a towel and then use a kitchen knife to slit her throat.

“You have been found guilty of the offence of attempt to murder, and you may face up to a life sentence for this offence,” the judge said.

The judge mentioned that after attacking the girl and incapacitating her, Shaw had ransacked the cupboard and stolen three necklaces and four bangles.

He added that Shaw sold off the bangles for ₹80,000. The amount was recovered from him.

The gold necklaces recovered from his possession nailed him for the offence of robbery, which attracts a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.

Shaw grievously hurt the girl to carry out the robbery in a way that could have killed her. This offence carries a maximum punishment of seven years in jail.

The judge said that he would hear Shaw’s opinion on the allegations that have been levelled against him. After that, the court will announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday morning.