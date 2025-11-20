Former state secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly gets bail in school jobs case

The high court granted bail to former state secondary education board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly on Wednesday in the last CBI case that was preventing his release from jail.

Ganguly, arrested in 2022 in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment for Group C posts in government-aided schools, had been granted bail in multiple cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, except one.

After Partha Chatterjee, former education minister, Subires Bhattacharyya, former chairman of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and former vice-chancellor of North Bengal University, and Shanti Prasad Sinha, former chief adviser to SSC, Ganguly was the fourth big figure about to walk out of jail in the school recruitments case.

Chatterjee, who, too, had multiple cases against him, obtained bail last week.

The court of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Wednesday asked Ganguly to cooperate with the CBI. He was also barred from entering the SSC office compounds.

Calcutta High Court granted Ganguly a conditional bail in November 2023.

He had also obtained bail in June this year in a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. There were allegations that Ganguly had made recruitments based on fake recommendation letters.

CBI officers had alleged that Shanti Prasad Sinha, who was the chairman of the SSC’s advisory committee, had handed fake recommendation letters for appointments to Ganguly when he was the board president.

Ganguly helmed the board from 2012 to 2022.