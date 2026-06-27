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regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 June 2026

Five-year-old daughter’s miracle plea saves father from turning into victim of warehouse collapse

The resident of Jagatdal in North 24-Parganas was at SSKM Hospital on Friday to meet his injured friends who were working at the site when the collapse occurred on Wednesday

Samarpita Banerjee, Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 27.06.26, 06:46 AM
Dharmendra Choudhary

Dharmendra Choudhary

Dharmendra Choudhary, a mason, was preparing to leave for the under-construction warehouse in Garden Reach on Tuesday when his five-year-old daughter stopped him.

The resident of Jagatdal in North 24-Parganas was at SSKM Hospital on Friday to meet his injured friends who were working at the site when the collapse occurred on Wednesday. He spoke to Metro:

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I had returned from another site on Tuesday. The contractor for the Garden Reach site was offering 1,000 a day, which was much more than I was earning at my previous assignment. I was asked to report to the site on Tuesday itself. My wife objected because I was already very tired. But I managed to convince her.

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However, my five-year-old daughter also did not want me to leave home that day. She had never stopped me before. I got angry, but she had tears in her eyes. She kept pleading with me not to leave. I could not turn down her request. Though I was a little upset, I agreed because my daughter’s happiness was most important to me.

Some of my friends had already reached the site by then, but I did not go. The next day, this happened. I did not know what to say. I was devastated that I had lost some of my old friends. I was grateful to be alive and with my family. My daughter, Dipti, saved my life.

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