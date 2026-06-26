Garden Reach warehouse collapse: Firhad’s aide Kalicharan Banerjee held in cave-in probe

Kalicharan Banerjee, a former officer on special duty (OSD) to ex-mayor Firhad Hakim, has been arrested in connection with the Garden Reach cave-in case on Thursday.

Banerjee, who was accommodated in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in 2018 after Hakim became mayor, has previously faced allegations of corruption, sources said.

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A resident of Howrah, he initially served as the controlling officer for MP-LAD and BEUP (Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa) before being appointed OSD to the mayor.

In 2024, an employee at Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office lodged a complaint with Shakespeare Sarani police alleging that Banerjee had impersonated Abhishek’s personal assistant to extort money.

This May, an advocate submitted a complaint to senior KMC officials alleging large-scale corruption involving fake tenders worth several crores of rupees.

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Banerjee was arrested in connection with the Garden Reach cave-in after being

questioned till late on Thursday.

According to sources, Banerjee would be produced before a court on Friday.