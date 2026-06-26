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regular-article-logo Friday, 26 June 2026

Garden Reach warehouse collapse: Firhad’s aide Kalicharan Banerjee held in cave-in probe

Banerjee, who was accommodated in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in 2018 after Hakim became mayor, has previously faced allegations of corruption, sources said

Our Special Correspondent Published 26.06.26, 05:20 AM
Firhad Hakim

Firhad Hakim File picture

Kalicharan Banerjee, a former officer on special duty (OSD) to ex-mayor Firhad Hakim, has been arrested in connection with the Garden Reach cave-in case on Thursday.

Banerjee, who was accommodated in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in 2018 after Hakim became mayor, has previously faced allegations of corruption, sources said.

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A resident of Howrah, he initially served as the controlling officer for MP-LAD and BEUP (Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa) before being appointed OSD to the mayor.

In 2024, an employee at Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office lodged a complaint with Shakespeare Sarani police alleging that Banerjee had impersonated Abhishek’s personal assistant to extort money.

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This May, an advocate submitted a complaint to senior KMC officials alleging large-scale corruption involving fake tenders worth several crores of rupees.

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Banerjee was arrested in connection with the Garden Reach cave-in after being
questioned till late on Thursday.

According to sources, Banerjee would be produced before a court on Friday.

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Building Collapse Warehouse Firhad Hakim Cave-in KMC
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