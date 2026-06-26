Abhishek Banerjee challenges voice test order, TMC MP not denying speech, HC told

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee moved the high court on Wednesday, challenging the legality of a Bidhannagar court order directing him to appear before Bidhannagar police on June 30 and provide a voice sample in connection with a criminal case registered by the cybercrime department.

The case relates to allegedly derogatory remarks Abhishek made during an campaign speech before the Assembly elections.

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Appearing before the court of Justice Kaushik Chanda, Abhishek’s counsel, Ayan Bhattacharya, asked if a voice sample was needed since it was an admitted fact that his client had delivered the speech in question. “My client is admitting that he had made these remarks. Since he is not denying the fact, why did the lower court issue such an order?” Bhattacharya asked.

He petitioned the court to allow Abhishek to file a plea challenging the validity and necessity of the court order.

Justice Chanda allowed the case to be filed. The matter is likely to be heard next week.

Although the FIR was registered with the cybercrime police station in Bidhannagar, the investigation was later taken over by the state CID. The police approached a local court seeking permission to collect a voice sample from Abhishek.

Abhishek’s counsel also questioned the authority of a subordinate court to issue such a direction. The plea stated that Abhishek had earlier appeared before CID officers.

Abhishek has obtained an interim protection from the high court in the same case. Justice Chanda had issued an interim order restraining the police from taking any coercive action against him at least till July 31 and asked the investigators to submit their probe status report in the meantime.

Abhishek also sought the quashing of the CID notice directing him to appear and provide a voice sample.