12-hour shutdown of Vidyasagar Setu on Sunday for repair and rehabilitation work

Vidyasagar Setu (Second Hooghly Bridge) will remain closed to traffic from 6am to 6pm on Sunday for cable and bearing replacement work, Kolkata Police said on Thursday.

A notification issued by commissioner Ajay Nand said the closure was necessary for the bridge’s repair and rehabilitation and in the interest of public safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said diversion plans have been worked out in coordination with Howrah City Police and all traffic guards have been instructed to put up notices informing motorists of the closure.

Vehicles coming from Alipore towards the Setu will be diverted towards the Hastings crossing and then directed to take Strand Road and move further north towards the Howrah bridge, police said.

Vehicles headed for the Setu from Red Road and Kidderpore Road will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards the Hastings crossing, then directed down Strand Road.

Small and heavy vehicles headed for the Setu along Circular Garden Reach Road will be diverted from the Hastings crossing towards St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.