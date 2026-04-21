Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Anandalok Hospital in Salt Lake, patients safely evacuated

Fire broke out at Anandalok Hospital in Salt Lake on Tuesday morning, triggering panic as thick smoke filled the building and patients were rushed out to safety.

According to reports, the blaze started on the second floor of the hospital. Two fire engines reached the spot and began firefighting operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at Anandalok Hospital in Salt Lake.

According to sources thick smoke was seen from the building’s Cath lab located on the second floor of the hospital. The fire department suspect a short circuit in an air-conditioner inside the lab could have caused the fire.

“Flames could be seen from one of the windows on the second floor. Soon the area was covered with smoke. We rushed to help the hospital staff in evacuating the patients,” Sudip Sarkar, a civil contractor working in a building adjacent to the hospital told ABP Ananda.

It has been estimated around 75-80 patients were evacuated from the hospital and taken to another building while the firefighting went on.

“All the patients at the hospital are safe and the hospital has been completely evacuated. No injuries have been reported. All the floors are being thoroughly checked to ensure no patient is left behind,” said a police officer.

The fire at the hospital revived memories of a fire in the early morning of December 9, 2011 at then AMRI Hospital in Dhakuria which left 89 patients dead.