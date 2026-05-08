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regular-article-logo Friday, 08 May 2026

Saffron tilak on icons' portraits at Asutosh College to mark BJP's win in Assembly polls

The students entered the common room on Tuesday evening, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har har Modi” while applying saffron tilaks on the portraits

Samarpita Banerjee Published 08.05.26, 06:26 AM
Asutosh College

Asutosh College File picture

Some students of Asutosh College marked the BJP’s rise to power in Bengal on May 5 by applying saffron tilaks on portraits of Sister Nivedita, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Raja Ram Mohan Roy and other eminent personalities.

The students entered the common room on Tuesday evening, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har har Modi” while applying saffron tilaks on the portraits.

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Manas Kabi, the principal of the south Calcutta college, said some students who were earlier supporters of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad celebrated the BJP victory to show that they now support the BJP and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS.

“On Thursday, some ABVP representatives told me that those ‘hooligans’ had nothing to do with them,” Kabi said.

Nikhil Das, a member of the ABVP state working committee, said the ABVP does not have a wing at Asutosh College.

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Asutosh College BJP ABVP Portrait Hooligans Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) RSS Students
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