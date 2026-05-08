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regular-article-logo Friday, 08 May 2026

Fallen branch disrupts Metro services on north-south corridor for over an hour

The branch of the tree fell on the tracks shortly after 2.30pm, sources said. A power block was enforced to remove the debris between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Netaji (Kudghat) stations

Debraj Mitra Published 08.05.26, 06:32 AM
A broken branch blocks Metro tracks between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Netaji (Kudghat) stations on Thursday

A broken branch blocks Metro tracks between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Netaji (Kudghat) stations on Thursday

A giant branch of a tree fell on the elevated Metro tracks between Tollygunge and Kudghat stations during a thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon, disrupting Metro services on the north-south corridor (Blue Line) for over an hour.

The branch of the tree fell on the tracks shortly after 2.30pm, sources said.

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A power block was enforced to remove the debris between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) and Netaji (Kudghat) stations.

“As a result, trains did not run between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram (Briji) stations for over an hour. Truncated services were run between Maidan and Dakshineswar,” said a Metro official.

Normal services on the entire corridor resumed at 3.53pm, the official said.

The disruption was felt on the road above. Scores of people came out of Metro stations and waited for public transport. Buses were overcrowded.

“When I came to the station, there was an announcement that trains would run between Maidan and Dakshineswar. I came out of the station but could not board two consecutive buses because they were too crowded. Eventually, I booked an app bike,” said a man who was headed to Esplanade from Kalighat.

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