MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 08 May 2026

Brace for more turbulent weather ahead; wet weekend swearing-in predicted by Met

More such spells are likely across Bengal in the coming days. Rain is likely in Calcutta on all days till May 10. The intensity is likely to peak on Saturday, when Bengal’s first BJP chief minister is scheduled to be sworn in at the Brigade Parade Grounds

Debraj Mitra Published 08.05.26, 06:43 AM
A biker rides through a rain-soaked Esplanade on Thursday afternoon. Pictures by Sanat Kr Sinha

A biker rides through a rain-soaked Esplanade on Thursday afternoon. Pictures by Sanat Kr Sinha

Multiple thunderstorms struck Calcutta and neighbouring areas on Thursday morning, afternoon and evening.

More such spells are likely across Bengal in the coming days. Rain is likely in Calcutta on all days till May 10. The intensity is likely to peak on Saturday, when Bengal’s first BJP chief minister is scheduled to be sworn in at the Brigade Parade Grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday’s rain was accompanied by strong gusts of wind that felled trees. Around 10 trees were damaged, and some were fully uprooted. The reports came from southern pockets like Mukundapur, Garia and Thakurpukur.

A branch of a tree crashed onto the elevated Metro tracks between Tollygunge and Kudghat stations, disrupting Metro services for over an hour.

Between 5.30pm on Wednesday and 5.30pm on Thursday, the Met office recorded around 31mm of rain in Alipore. It did not include the rain triggered by the thundershowers that began after 7pm and persisted for close to an hour.

pedestrians cross a road in the Esplanade area

pedestrians cross a road in the Esplanade area

Dum Dum recorded a peak wind speed of 55kmph a little before 8pm.

“The wind speed could have been higher in areas where the trees were damaged,” said a Met official.

“On Saturday, thunderstorms are not ruled out in the morning. But chances are more that they will strike in the late afternoon or evening,” said the Met official.

The swearing-in is slated for 10am.

Two systems are behind the current rainy spell, a Met bulletin said.

“The trough from central parts of south Madhya Pradesh to Jharkhand across Chhattisgarh at 0.9km above mean sea level persists. An upper-air cyclonic circulation over east Bihar persists.... In view of favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms and associated activities are very likely to continue over the districts of West Bengal,” the bulletin said.

In south Bengal, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and East Burdwan are among the districts likely to bear the highest impact, said Met officials.

The overcast conditions dragged the temperature down. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 30.8 degrees Celsius, almost five notches below what is normal for the second week of May.

RELATED TOPICS

Kolkata Rain Heavy Rainfall BJP Swearing-in Ceremony Met Office Weather Update
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Message from Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala: Old guard out, new guard in; voters want change

Indian electors dump three veteran chief ministers as a younger electorate redraws the political map
A man walks past a banner of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, after his party surprisingly emerged as the single largest party in the April 23 polls to the Tamil Nadu state Assembly, in Chennai, Thursday, May 7, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Tamil Nadu Governors are agents of BJP. They maul the Constitution to serve BJP's interests

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT