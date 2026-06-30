MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Fire breaks out at 10-storey commercial building on Netaji Subhas Road in BBD Bag

Police said the fire started in Room No. 22 on the fifth floor, which houses the office of Calcutta Rolling Mills (CRM), a company that manufactures steel products, including rolled bars and rods

Our Bureau Published 30.06.26, 09:31 AM
Fortuna Tower in BBD Bag, where the fire broke out. (Sanat Kr Sinha)

Fortuna Tower in BBD Bag, where the fire broke out. (Sanat Kr Sinha)

A fire broke out at Fortuna Tower, a 10-storey commercial building on Netaji Subhas Road in BBD Bag on Monday morning.

Police said the fire started in Room No. 22 on the fifth floor, which houses the office of Calcutta Rolling Mills (CRM), a company that manufactures steel products, including rolled bars and rods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Several people working in the building were evacuated, and no one was reported trapped or injured.

Prolay Mukherjee, 45, a resident of Bally, said he first noticed thick black smoke near the office window around 10.35am. “That was when we came to know that a fire had broken out on the fifth floor.”

Staff members at the steel manufacturing unit initially tried to control the fire using fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived.

RELATED TOPICS

Fire Accident BBD Bag Buildings
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

As Europe swelters, new research suggests humans less tolerant of heat than thought

The excess death toll from heat across Europe is expected to run into the thousands, with WHO director-general saying more than 1,300 excess deaths linked to high temperatures were already recorded since June 21
Kapil Sibal.
Quote left Quote right

Defeat this Government, Ram ko loota, Desh ko loota, Achhe Din ka nara jhootha

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT