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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

Chingrighata Flyover to close again on July 3 for second phase of Orange Line Metro work

The flyover will be closed again from 8pm on July 3 to 8am on July 6 for the second phase of girder-launching between Metro pillars 326 and 327, spanning 28 metres

Kinsuk Basu Published 30.06.26, 09:17 AM
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The Chingrighata flyover, which was shut to traffic since Friday night, reopened on Monday morning after the first phase of girder-launching for the New Garia-Airport (Orange Line) Metro at the EM Bypass crossing was completed.

The flyover will be closed again from 8pm on July 3 to 8am on July 6 for the second phase of girder-launching between Metro pillars 326 and 327, spanning 28 metres.

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While the engineering work went as planned, police struggled to manage traffic diverted from the EM Bypass–Beleghata Main Road crossing towards Broadway, with the worst congestion reported on Saturday as vehicles headed to Sector V.

The diversion, which required Beleghata-bound vehicles to take a right turn onto Broadway, led to longer-than-expected tailbacks. Once the links are done, trains between New Garia and Sector V could start within six months, officials said.

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Metro Work Chingrighata Flyover
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