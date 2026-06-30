Former TMC councillor arrested on charges of extortion, gets bail after complainant withdraws case

Former Trinamool councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Ward 134, Shams Iqbal, was arrested on Monday on charges of extortion and possession of unauthorised arms. However, the complainant withdrew the case, and Iqbal was granted bail.

A trader from Metiabruz, Mohammad Shadab, lodged a complaint against Iqbal, alias Anil, and his associates — Mohammad Faraz, alias Boon, and Feroz Qureshi, alias Churi Feroz — along with others, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Iqbal and his associates had allegedly extorted ₹70 lakh from the complainant by threatening him and his family members with dire consequences.

Sources said the alleged incident had taken place in 2023. The complaint, however, was lodged at the Garden Reach police station on Sunday, following which an FIR was

registered.

The police on Monday locked the main gate of Garden Reach police station premises before taking Iqbal to the Alipore court.

Within half an hour of reaching the court, Iqbal was granted bail. “There was some misunderstanding which has been cleared now,” said Iqbal’s lawyer.