Ex-staffer arrested for Sinthi heist, planned robbery using insider knowledge: Cops

A man who earlier worked at a jewellery workshop in Sinthi was arrested

on Thursday for allegedly carrying out an armed robbery at his former workplace in

October.

Police said Sahidul Mandal, who was earlier working at a jewellery workshop at 6/J, Raja Apurba Krishna Lane in Sinthi, was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the heist that was carried out last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said Mandal, who had left his job in 2023, had gone to Mumbai and had allegedly planned the heist as he was aware of how gold was transported to the workshop.

Mandal was arrested in Hooghly’s Khanakul on Thursday.

Last month, one of the employees of the jewellery workshop was robbed of gold worth more than ₹2 crore by two men armed with a gun while he was returning from Burrabazar and trying to enter the workshop in Sinthi.

He had returned on a scooter that the men took away, too.

The police said Mandal had masterminded the robbery.

Others who were involved in the heist included men from Bengal.

The police have launched a search for the other accused involve in the robbery.

CCTV footage had emerged which shows the employee — Sanjit Kumar Das, 54, — reached the workshop in his scooter. He parked it in front of the main gate and then got off to open the gate while two men came from behind.

One of them took away the scooter, brandishing a gun at Das.

Das had complained to the police that a gold bar, weighing more than 2kg, was in a bag on the scooter that the man scooted with.

The incident was reported on 6/J, Raja Apurba Krishna Lane, where Das works at a gold jewellery-making workshop.

Sources said the police would try to recover the stolen gold and the scooter.

The police were also looking for the arms that was brandished by the accused while stealing the scooter and the gold.