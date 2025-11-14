MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 November 2025

Ex-staffer arrested for Sinthi heist, planned robbery using insider knowledge: Cops

Police said Sahidul Mandal, who was earlier working at a jewellery workshop at 6/J, Raja Apurba Krishna Lane in Sinthi, was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the heist that was carried out last month

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 14.11.25, 05:53 AM
CCTV grab from October shows Sanjit Kuman Das (left), standing near the scooter, while two men (right) walk up to the scooter in Sinthi

CCTV grab from October shows Sanjit Kuman Das (left), standing near the scooter, while two men (right) walk up to the scooter in Sinthi

A man who earlier worked at a jewellery workshop in Sinthi was arrested
on Thursday for allegedly carrying out an armed robbery at his former workplace in
October.

Police said Sahidul Mandal, who was earlier working at a jewellery workshop at 6/J, Raja Apurba Krishna Lane in Sinthi, was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the heist that was carried out last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said Mandal, who had left his job in 2023, had gone to Mumbai and had allegedly planned the heist as he was aware of how gold was transported to the workshop.

Mandal was arrested in Hooghly’s Khanakul on Thursday.

Last month, one of the employees of the jewellery workshop was robbed of gold worth more than 2 crore by two men armed with a gun while he was returning from Burrabazar and trying to enter the workshop in Sinthi.

He had returned on a scooter that the men took away, too.

The police said Mandal had masterminded the robbery.

Others who were involved in the heist included men from Bengal.

The police have launched a search for the other accused involve in the robbery.

CCTV footage had emerged which shows the employee — Sanjit Kumar Das, 54, — reached the workshop in his scooter. He parked it in front of the main gate and then got off to open the gate while two men came from behind.

One of them took away the scooter, brandishing a gun at Das.

Das had complained to the police that a gold bar, weighing more than 2kg, was in a bag on the scooter that the man scooted with.

The incident was reported on 6/J, Raja Apurba Krishna Lane, where Das works at a gold jewellery-making workshop.

Sources said the police would try to recover the stolen gold and the scooter.

The police were also looking for the arms that was brandished by the accused while stealing the scooter and the gold.

RELATED TOPICS

Jewellery Theft Dum Dum Jewellery Shop CCTV Footage
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Not so black & white (collar): A feeling of siege and subjugation, not just radicalisation

The veteran journalist highlighted how the Ghanta Ghar — the clock tower at the heart of Srinagar that was once the hub of separatism — had suddenly become a tourist draw after 2019 and suggested it reflected a sort of gloating
Omar Abdullah
Quote left Quote right

Every resident of J&K not a terrorist. Not every Kashmiri is on the side of terrorists

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT