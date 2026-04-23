ED questions Nusrat Jahan in alleged housing scam probe

Actor and former Trinamool MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with a probe into an alleged housing fraud in Rajarhat.

ED officials had earlier questioned Nusrat for nearly six hours in 2023 in the case. On Wednesday, she arrived at the ED’s office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10.45am, accompanied by her husband, actor Yash Dasgupta, carrying several documents.

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According to ED sources, the case stems from a complaint filed by BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, alleging that a firm cheated over 400 senior citizens in 2014-15 by promising 1,000 sq ft flats in exchange for about ₹5.5 lakh each. The complainants allegedly received neither the flats nor refunds.

Nusrat was allegedly associated with the company as a director, a charge she has repeatedly denied. She has said she had no connections with the firm after resigning in March 2017.

Senior Trinamool leaders questioned the timing of the agency’s move — a day before Phase 1 of the elections. Several party functionaries said it indicated the BJP-led Centre’s “desperation to win the Assembly elections” using central agencies

“After a three-year gap, Nusrat was questioned just before polling. Why this urgency now? The BJP is using central agencies to create a sense of terror among Trinamool functionaries,” a senior party leader said.