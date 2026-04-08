Election Commission orders WhatsApp coordination among officials on polling days

The Election Commission has directed poll officials to operate through WhatsApp groups for “seamless coordination” in the run-up to and on polling days.

Separate WhatsApp groups will be created comprising police observers, divisional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, CAPF commandants and returning officers of the Assembly constituencies going to the polls, sources said.

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The EC recently issued the directive to polling officials for immediate implementation.

During elections, police observers — mostly IPS officers from other cadres — are deployed in the state to oversee the voting process. While Bengal Police is responsible for maintaining law and order, central forces are deployed to manage polling booths and election premises.

“It requires extensive coordination — from arranging logistics for officers arriving from other states to sharing information on incidents and implementing EC orders. Earlier, such information was shared between nodal officers on a one-to-one basis. Now, everything will be done through WhatsApp groups to save time and prevent miscommunication,” said an official associated with the polling process.

The EC has also instructed divisional deputy commissioners to promptly attend calls from police observers and return missed calls without delay. “Deputy commissioners must promptly attend calls from Police Observers. In case of any missed call, a call back should be made at the earliest,” one of the EC directives stated.

Sources said the move is aimed at eliminating potential communication gaps among senior officials involved in conducting the polls.

In previous elections, there have been instances of inadequate communication between police observers from other states and the state’s polling machinery.

“There have also been cases where central forces received information about incidents of violence much later. Such lapses can be avoided if information is shared simultaneously with all stakeholders on a common platform,” said a senior polling official.

Sources said that the involvement of multiple agencies often increases the risk of information gaps among stakeholders in the election process.

“Hence, we have been instructed to communicate through a common WhatsApp group,” an official said.

The WhatsApp groups will be created observer-wise, with the relevant polling officials included in each group, EC sources said.

In addition, the EC has directed the state administration to accommodate CAPF company commanders in designated schools where personnel are deployed and provide “suitable rooms along with basic commensurate facilities”.

The poll panel has also asked police to prepare Assembly constituency-wise lists of “troublemakers” and take preventive action against them with high surety in accordance with legal provisions.

CAPF units have been instructed to conduct area domination exercises, including in narrow and vulnerable lanes, as a confidence-building measure. “If needed, small vehicles are to be used to access such areas,” sources said, quoting the EC directive.