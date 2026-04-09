EC deploys additional 150 central force units in Bengal, total reaches 2,550

The Election Commission on Wednesday decided to deploy an additional 150 companies of central forces in Bengal for the Assembly polls, raising the total deployment to 2,550 companies.

Officers in the state police directorate said this was the highest number of central forces deployed in the state in recent times.

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Around 900 companies of the central forces were deployed in Bengal during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In March, the EC decided that a record 2,400 companies from central security agencies like the BSF, SSB, ITBP, CRPF, and the IRF would be deployed in Bengal for the ensuing polls.

The ministry of home affairs, in a fax message to the state’s chief secretary, home secretary and director-general of police, said on Wednesday: “In pursuance of the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s communication... it has been decided to deploy additional 150 Coys of CAPFs/SAPs/IR Bns for conduct of safe, free and fair Assembly Election-2026 in West Bengal.”

The fresh 150 companies of central forces, senior EC officials said, will be “inducted” in Bengal by April 18, five days before the state goes into its first phase of polls on April 23.

The second phase of polls will be held on April 29.