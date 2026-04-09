EC guide for all state jails: Inmates’ paroles canceled, poll security tightened

The Election Commission has announced a set of guidelines for all jails in the state, including daily tracking of mobile jammers and cancellation of paroles for inmates till May 6, sources said.

“All mobile jammers and signal jammers installed in prisons shall be kept in perfect working condition,” an EC official said, quoting the directive sent to the correctional services department. Mobile and signal jammers are installed in jails to prevent the use of smuggled phones inside.

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On the ground, however, jammers often remain inoperative, allowing inmates to use phones inside, often to control the operations of their gangs outside.

The directive sent to jails states that the jammers should be tested daily, and a log detailing their status should be maintained.

The EC has also directed the correctional services department not to allow any parole, temporary release or emergency leave to inmates till May 6, “except in extremely exceptional humanitarian cases with prior written approval of the District Election Officer concerned and intimation to this office.”

“This is to ensure that no one with a criminal background is allowed to walk out of jail, creating the possibility of involvement in poll violence or disturbance during elections,” an election official said.