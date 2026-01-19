Digital arrest: Rs 49 lakh lost to fake CBI call, former Central government employee gets hunted

An ex-official of a Central government agency has allegedly been swindled out of ₹49 lakh through “digital arrest”.

The victim got a call from unknown individuals who claimed to be CBI officers and stated that the retired official’s bank account was connected to human trafficking.

Police said the callers posing as CBI officers allegedly threatened Asoke Kumar Paul over a WhatsApp call last week.

“The callers informed Paul that his Aadhaar card was linked to a bank account in Mumbai, which was being operated by Sadakat Khan, an accused in a human trafficking case,” said an officer of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Paul was told that an arrest warrant had been issued in his name and instructed to stay indoors as Sadakat Khan’s men might kill him.

“They additionally accused me of having illegal money taken from Sadakat Khan and of selling my original PAN card. They also cautioned me that this information should not be disclosed and recommended that I keep safe by closing the doors, or else Sadakat Khan’s men might kill me at any time,” Paul had conveyed to the cyber cell of Bidhannagar City Police.

The fake CBI officers offered to “settle” the matter and demanded ₹50 lakh. Paul transferred ₹49 lakh from his PPF account last Friday.

Paul told the police that he did not inform his wife, fearing for his family’s security.

“The complainant got nervous and transferred ₹49 lakh into the bank accounts the cheats provided him,” said an officer.

“The money was transferred to an account at Jammikunta in Telangana. We are tracking the trail of the siphoned money,” said an

officer.

Sources stated that such criminals often transfer the misappropriated funds through numerous accounts and e-wallets before extracting the money from an ATM, which could be located anywhere in India to prevent being traced by law enforcement.