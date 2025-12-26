Day of festive joy and cheer, across Calcutta; where Christmas belongs to all

The city prayed for peace and a more humane world before diving into Christmas celebrations with friends, family and neighbours, reaffirming its long tradition of harmony and inclusiveness.

For many Christian households, Christmas Day began with a visit to church. Several parishioners had attended the Christmas Vigil at midnight, while others marked the day with prayers at cemeteries, paying respects to departed loved ones.

Beyond rituals, Christmas in Calcutta once again cut across religious boundaries. Families brought home cakes, shared meals and greetings, and joined celebrations. Packed lunch gatherings across neighbourhoods captured the joy of the festival and the sense that Christmas here is as much a social celebration as a religious one.

At one such lunch on Ballygunge Circular Road, Bemvinda Pereira was joined by her Parsi friends. Dinaz Sadri, associated with the Parsi Trust office, said the city’s diversity allowed people to remain rooted in their own traditions while embracing others. “We believe in our Parsi customs, but we blend equally well into the cultures of our Christian or Muslim friends,” she said.

Businessman Shaheryaar Ali Mirza, a descendant of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah, attended another Christmas lunch that brought together people from different faiths and backgrounds. “It was a colourful gathering with people from several religions, dressed differently and from diverse walks of life. It shows that in Calcutta, Christmas is a universal festival, not solely a religious one, and captures the essence of universal brotherhood,” Mirza said.

Churches across the city echoed similar messages. At St Teresa’s Church in Moulali, around 1,500 people gathered for the midnight mass.

Addressing the congregation, parish priest Father Basil Mandi said Christmas becomes meaningful when people extend a helping hand to those in need. He urged worshippers to practise humility, respect one another and remain conscious of what is happening around them. “If you are not bothered about what is happening in your surroundings, there is no question of practising humility or respecting one another,” he said.

After the mass concluded around 2.30am, the church offered cake and coffee to those present.

At the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary, parish priest Father Franklin Menezes spoke about Calcutta’s legacy of tolerance and harmony. “Calcutta is known to celebrate Christmas, one of the signs of the great tolerance and harmony that exists here. It’s a city where all religious festivals are celebrated with dignity and joy,” he said.

Father Menezes also highlighted the global Catholic Church’s observance of the Jubilee of Hope 2025. “It is a call to renew ourselves, strengthen our faith and rekindle hope, especially in a world suffering from climate change, environmental degradation, injustice, widespread violence, religious hatred and lack of tolerance,” he said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee attended the Christmas Eve carol singing at the cathedral and inaugurated the crib.

At Belur Math, monks and devotees marked the occasion with prayers. A portion of the main temple was decorated with flowers and offerings, and an aarti was performed amid holy chants. “Christmas is observed here as a universal spiritual celebration, not a sectarian one, in keeping with Swami Vivekananda’s message of service to mankind,” said a senior monk.

At Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Narendrapur, Christmas Eve was celebrated with carols and reflections on the life and teachings of Jesus, said Swami Ishteshananda, headmaster of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya.

In his Christmas message, Father Moloy D’Costa, vicar general of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Calcutta, said Christmas was not solely a Christian festival: “Since Christ came into this world for all humanity... the whole world joins in this festivity, irrespective of race, caste or creed.”

Father D’Costa later told Metro: “The archdiocese of Calcutta prays for peace and harmony in the state, the country and the world, especially at a time of widespread political and religious unrest.”

Inside homes, too, the festival remained rooted in togetherness.

At a Christian household in New Alipore, Christmas meant the extended family coming together over carols and cake. “My mother-in-law always wanted the family to eat together on Christmas,” said Nirmala Chacko. “Though we cannot manage the variety of dishes she would make, we ensure there is pork vindaloo, pulao, chicken curry and fish fry.”

From churches and temples to dining tables and neighbourhood gatherings, Christmas in Calcutta once again unfolded as a celebration of fellowship and the enduring spirit of coexistence.