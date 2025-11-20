Cops to audit security on JU campuses as state steps up safety measures

The state education department has informed the high court that the city police's south suburban division will undertake a "comprehensive security audit" of both campuses of Jadavpur University in Jadavpur and Salt Lake.

The department informed the court on November 10 that the deputy commissioner of south suburban division will "initiate a process of preparing a detailed report" in this regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

A compliance report that the department submitted before the court says: "The state government affirm its joint and continued commitment to ensuring a secure, disciplined and conducive environment within the university premises".

"The report has been submitted to Calcutta High Court," said a senior JU official on Wednesday.

The report has been shared with the university, said sources.

In September this year, acting chief justice Sujoy Paul had asked the department to give a compliance report on what steps the state was taking to improve the safety and security on the university campuses.

The court sought the report while hearing a petition alleging safety and security lapses on the campus in connection with the alleged harassment of education minister Bratya Basu during his visit to JU in March.

The report mentions that the state government has sanctioned funds for the installation of additional CCTV cameras on the campus and engaging extra security personnel, said the JU official.

The report, however, does not mention any steps taken to set up a permanent police outpost near Gate 4 of the university.

Calls and text messages to Bidisha Kalita, the deputy commissioner of police, south suburban division, from this newspaper went unanswered on Wednesday.

A senior officer of Lalbazar, the police headquarters, said: "We will do whatever it takes to maintain the safety and security on the campus in consultation with the university authorities".

The compliance report signed by a senior special secretary of the higher education department says: "In view of the above( comprehensive security audit, deployment of security personnel and installation of CCTV-based surveillance system), it is respectfully submitted that this Court may be pleased to kindly accept this compliance report on record".

An education department official stated that funds for additional CCTV cameras and security guards have been released. The university must act soon.