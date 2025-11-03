Cloudy sky ahead, Celsius drop unlikely and a new system forming over Bay: Met

The remnants of Cyclone Montha are bowing out in Bangladesh, and a new system is forming over the Bay, but it is moving towards Myanmar.

Calcutta is likely to be partly cloudy but dry for the next few days. The sky will also remain sunny in phases. The Met office has, however, discounted any possibility of a significant slide in the Celsius.

“The low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8km above mean sea level persisted over the same region on Sunday afternoon. It is likely to move north-northwestward along and off Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts during the next 48 hours,” said a Met bulletin.

As the system reaches Bangladesh, South and North 24-Parganas will get light rain, most likely on Wednesday, said a Met official. The Calcutta sky is likely to be cloudy, but there is a very little possibility of rain, said the official.

The previous system on the Bay, which intensified into Montha, a severe cyclonic storm, has weakened into a cyclonic circulation. It has moved to Bangladesh.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh and the neighbourhood lies over the central parts of Bangladesh and the neighbourhood at 0.9km above mean sea level, said the Sunday bulletin.

Any hint of chill is still not imminent, said the Met official.

“The temperature will be normal. But any substantial slide is not happening soon. For that, the northern and northwestern parts have to get cold, which they haven’t yet,” he said.

A fresh Western Disturbance, which causes rain in many states as it moves from the country’s northwest to northeast, is likely to be active from Tuesday.

It is detrimental to the free flow of dry and cold north westerlies into Bengal.