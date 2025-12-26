Choose stream wisely, Heritage school's futuristic advice to classes VIII-X students

“If you want to become a problem solver and an innovator, choose science — not just to clear competitive exams,” The Heritage School has told its students.

Those who understand the logic and principles behind financial transactions, business operations and economic cycles should consider commerce-related subjects, the school said.

Humanities, on the other hand, is highly valued in fields that require critical judgment, ethical reasoning and strong communication skills.

The school conveyed this advice in a letter sent last week to students of Classes VIII, IX and X.

“As you stand at this important crossroad, choosing your subjects for Class XI, we urge you to make an informed decision,” said the note from principal Seema Sapru.

“Choosing science is more than just a subject; it is a mindset. Choose science because you genuinely love it, to become a problem-solver and an innovator, and not solely for the competition (JEE, NEET, etc). If you are fascinated by natural laws, chemical reactions, the complexity of living organisms, or enjoy solving mathematical riddles, and have a passion for discovering new things, the science stream might be for you,” the note from principal Sapru said.

The note says that commerce requires understanding complex laws, analysing market trends, assessing financial forecasts, valuing assets, budgeting, and providing strategic financial advice to guide business decisions.

“In case you enjoy logical argumentation and abstract thinking, choose subjects like political science and sociology. The humanities stream is for deep thinkers, communicators, and those who seek to analyse the world beyond numbers and scientific formulas,” stated the note.

The idea is to help students make informed choices depending on their aptitude and skills, Sapru told Metro.

“We see that the expectations students have of themselves don’t match their abilities or vice versa. Children see doctors, engineers, or businessmen in their families as they grow up and feel that is what they have to do too, overlooking their interest or aptitude,” Sapru said.

Sometimes children get influenced by peers, too, said Sapru.

“While children consult career counsellors, we want them to research a course or an institution themselves before deciding. If someone else does the research for you, you may take admission, pursue a course for six months and then drop out,” said Sapru.

The letter also outlines career options available in science, humanities and commerce, along with subject choices.

“It is your competence that matters — a combination of knowledge, skills and attitude. Gain mastery in your subjects and become competent, rather than merely acquiring degrees,” it said.

The school also underlined the importance of sports and extracurricular activities, which are often abandoned by the time students reach senior classes — sometimes by choice and sometimes under parental pressure to prioritise academics.

“Participating in sporting activities, organising club activities, debating, quizzing, and dancing make you a team player. The last two years of your school are transformative.

They act as a bridge between adolescence and adulthood, and help you discover who you are, what you value, and how you want to contribute to the world. So don’t miss your time on the school sports field, Youthopia (fest), THSMUN (model United Nations) or Hackathon,” the principal wrote in

the note.