Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets guardians of Madhyamik examinees at United Missionary Girls’ High School

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited United Missionary Girls’ High School in Bhowanipore and spoke to the guardians of children writing their Madhyamik exams on Tuesday.

Around 11, she stopped at the school on her way to Nabanna, the state secretariat across the Hooghly.

Mamata asked the guardians whether their children were having a “good examination”. She sought to know from those waiting at the school gate if they had any complaints. The guardians told her they had none.

Students of government and government-aided schools wrote their physical science paper on Tuesday.

She was interested in finding out which schools had students taking the examinations at the Bhowanipore school.

In Madhyamik, students take their tests at “away

centres”.

The missionary school located on Ashutosh Mukherjee Road is within Mamata’s Bhabanipur Assembly

constituency. When the school’s headmistress came out and greeted the chief minister, Mamata asked her

if the school required any help.

“Do you need anything? Do you have a community hall? Whatever you need, just tell me. Funds would not be an issue. We are ready to help you in any way,” she told the headmistress.

Looking at the school building, the chief minister could be heard saying that it had been painted afresh. The school building was painted last year.

The chief minister had also visited the school during the last Madhyamik on February 17, the day students wrote their geography paper.

On Tuesday, the chief minister did not enter the school and left after 10 minutes.

An education department official lauded the gesture. “It means a lot. Parents get confidence if the chief minister is by their side. Guardians need to reduce stress during the examinations.”

Madhyamik started on February 2 and will end on February 12.