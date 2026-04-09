Indian delegation to visit Washington in April for fresh talks on trade deal

An Indian trade delegation will visit Washington later this month, the US envoy to India said on Thursday, as the two sides resume negotiations over a trade deal.

"The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month," Sergio Gor said in a post on X, after meeting US trade chief Jamieson Greer.

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Gor is currently on a visit to the US. “Highly Productive meeting with @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer to discuss advancing @POTUS trade priorities in South and Central Asia,” Gor said.

The meeting comes a day after foreign secretary Vikram Misri launched the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal here as the two countries eye the USD 500 billion bilateral trade target.

India and the US announced a framework for an interim trade agreement in February, after months of negotiations between the two delegations.

This is a framework that promotes reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, enhances market access and strengthens supply chain resilience immediately through expanded preferential access, rigorous rules of origin and addressing non-tariff barriers across various sectors.

On Tuesday, Gor met India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who said both sides are pursuing robust efforts to achieve the goals set by their leaders for the strategic relationship between the two countries.