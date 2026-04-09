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regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 April 2026

Disney plans 1,000 job cuts under cost reduction plan: Report

According to the Wall Street Journal report, plans for the coming job cuts began before Josh D'Amaro assumed his new role as Disney's chief executive officer in March

Reuters Published 09.04.26, 12:01 PM
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Walt Disney is planning to cut as many as 1,000 positions in the coming weeks, many of which will be made in the company's marketing department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The Journal said that plans for the coming job cuts began before Josh D'Amaro assumed his new role as Disney's chief executive officer in March.

The planned layoffs could affect less than 1% of its total employees. Disney employed about 231,000 people as of the end of fiscal year 2025. Disney's newly appointed chief marketing officer, Asad Ayaz, also plans to unite the company's marketing group and reduce expenses under code-named Project Imagine, the report added. Ayaz began to oversee a newly created company-wide marketing organization in January.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

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