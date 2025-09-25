CESC restores supply cautiously; waterlogged EM Bypass area faces power outage

CESC said on Wednesday that power supply has been restored in almost all the affected neighbourhoods across the city, except a housing society along EM Bypass

The power utility officials said that they were unable to restore the supply at Udita Housing Complex with 700-odd flats because it was still waterlogged.

“We understand the problem that the residents are facing, but we are unable to take any risk till the water is drained out,” said a CESC official on Wednesday evening.

Heavy showers lashed across the city on Tuesday, causing waterlogging in major parts of the city. The low-lying areas were worst affected. CESC had turned off the power supply in the waterlogged areas as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, CESC officials had said on Tuesday.

One of the residents at Udita — Kanchan Mukherjee, a doctor — waded through water to reach the main road from his apartment. His car is stranded in the parking lot of the complex.

“When I left home in the morning, the water was above the knee. I returned in the evening and the water level was just below my knee,” said Mukherjee on Wednesday evening, who has been going to a friend’s place at Calcutta Greens to charge his mobile phone.

The housing complex located close to Hiland Park along EM Bypass has 15 transformers.

Hundreds of residents there are stranded and unable to get back to their normal lives.

Several families have hired small trucks to move out of their apartment and shifted to hotels nearby.

Seema Sapru, another resident of Udita, said they are anxious about their car but cannot manage to visit their parking lot, which was still flooded.

Sources in the housing complex said pumps — both private and ones belonging to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation — had been deployed to drain out the water.

However, given the fact that the area was low-lying and a huge quantity of water had accumulated, the pumps were unable to drain out the entire water till Wednesday evening.

A CESC official said: “We have been able to restore power supply in pockets of Swinhoe Street, Mayfair Road, Palm Avenue, Ballygunge Park Road, Ballygunge Place and Anil Moitra Road by Wednesday afternoon.”

“If there are a few more pockets left, we are addressing them too. But we cannot take any risk if there is waterlogging in the area,” the official said.

Nine people died of electrocution in the waterlogged streets of Calcutta on Tuesday. That toll rose to 11 on Wednesday with the two more deaths in the city and its outskirts.