Guild seeks security boost for book fair: High alert amid Bangladesh unrest

The organisers of the International Kolkata Book Fair have sought an increased police presence at the event, anticipating potential disturbances due to the unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh.

They have requested the state’s home department to deploy plainclothes police at the fairground in Salt Lake’s Karunamoyee, as well as at the watchtowers.

The Publishers and Booksellers Guild is advocating for police inspections of the stalls at regular intervals and a sufficient number of CCTV cameras to watch out for any activity that may disrupt the 49th edition of the city’s marquee event.

Argentina is the focal theme country for this edition of the fair. It will start on January 22 and end on February 3.

The site is located a mere 2.5km from the Salt Lake Stadium, where chaos ensued following acts of vandalism by attendees after football star Lionel Messi made a fleeting public appearance and exited the venue before they could catch sight of him.

“During a recent meeting with the state chief secretary, we asked for enhanced security during this year’s fair.

We have also decided that rallies, processions and demonstrations will not be allowed inside the fairground,” said Tridib Chaterjee, general secretary of the Publishers

and Booksellers Guild.

On Wednesday, the guild members met senior officers of Bidhannagar police commissionerate.

Several countries, including the UK, the US, Germany, France, Australia and Spain, will be at the fair with their publications. However, Bangladesh’s presence is unlikely.

The organisers have advised publishers from Bangladesh that they must get clearance from the external affairs ministry before their applications can be reviewed.

Bangladesh had featured in every edition of the fair from 1996 to 2024. The country was not among the participants in the 2025 fair as well.

“We have sought additional arrangements to illuminate the fairground so there is clear visibility. Urban development officials have assured us that at least three additional high mast lights will be set up,” said guild president Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey.

“Adequate illumination helps track all movements clearly on CCTV and makes it easier for book lovers to navigate the fairground,” he said.

Sources in Bidhannagar police said over 200 CCTVs will be installed, and arrangements will be made for constant monitoring of the feeds.

A dedicated police team will liaise with the Guild throughout the fair and keep a watch on unauthorised hawkers floating around inside the fairground.

“Whatever arrangements are required to ensure there are no disruptions during the fair will be made,” a senior police officer said.

This year, the organisers have decided to allow space for app-cab operators to set up stalls on the footpath outside the fairground from where visitors can book their trips.

“We are also in talks with Metro Railway to set up a temporary ticket counter,” a senior member of the Guild said.