Centre extends LPG refill gap to 35 days amid supply strain, hits urban households

The Centre has extended the mandatory gap between the delivery of one domestic LPG (14.2kg) cylinder and booking the next refill from 25 to 35 days, distributors said on Tuesday.

Urban families with double-cylinder connections — a provision to keep two LPG cylinders at home for uninterrupted supply — will now have to wait 35 days from the date of delivery to book a refill of a 14.2kg cylinder.

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“This is applicable for customers outside the ambit of the PM Ujjwala Yojana,” said a member of the Indane LPG Distributors’ Association in Bengal.

The scheme is meant to provide free cooking gas to women below the poverty

line.

A revised price chart has already reached distributors in the city.

The earlier 25-day gap had been imposed to streamline supply, which has been strained by the war in West Asia.

“The extension of the cap suggests the strain on supply has not eased yet,” a distributor said.

The supply of commer-

cial (19kg) LPG cylinders

remains under greater pressure.

The Centre on Saturday had approved an additional 20% allocation of commercial LPG to states and union territories, taking the total allocation to 50%.

But distributors said any relief on the ground may not be visible for at least two or three more days.

Several small eateries are struggling to stay in business because of the curbs on commercial LPG, while some domestic households have switched to cooking with firewood.