Celsius dips to 14.5°, set to fall further today, Calcutta to get colder weather

The minimum temperature dipped to 14.5° Celsius on Friday as cold northwesterly winds tightened their grip on Bengal. It was the coldest day of the season so far, with the minimum two notches below normal. According to the Met forecast, Sunday is likely to be even colder.

The maximum temperature also stayed below normal at 26.7°.

In the districts, the Celsius plunged to around 10°. Sriniketan in Birbhum shivered at 10.2°, while Bankura recorded a minimum of 10.9°. In the hills, Darjeeling saw temperatures dip to 6°.

In Calcutta, Thursday’s minimum had been 15.6°. A brief shift in the wind pattern early on Friday nudged temperatures up marginally, but once the cold, dry winds regained dominance, the slide resumed. By Friday evening, the chill was unmistakable. Stepping out after sundown required an extra layer, and Saturday morning felt colder still.

Across the city, familiar winter scenes have begun to appear. Hawkers are out selling woollen gloves, caps and ear bands. Tea stalls are drawing brisk crowds, and the aroma of kebabs from makeshift carts is drifting through the air.

“The next few days are likely to be dry and cold. The minimum is expected to drop marginally on Sunday and then stay between 14° and 15° for the following days. Northwesterly winds are having a free run in Bengal. Night temperatures have fallen significantly in the upper reaches of the country,” said a Met official.

A bulletin issued from Delhi stated: “Light/moderate isolated rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan- Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand on December 7 and 8.... Cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana.”

Unlike the monsoon, the Met office does not formally declare the onset or retreat of winter in Calcutta. But three to four rain-free days combined with a minimum temperature of 15° or lower generally mark the effective beginning of the season, a Met official said.