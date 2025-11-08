MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Calcutta Football League match-fixing scandal: Diary, player list seized in probe

Sources said investigators have begun to probe deeper into the transactions and suspect these could lead them to more information on match fixing in the recent past

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 08.11.25, 07:29 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A green diary with a purported list of financial transactions has been found in the possession of Akash Das, the prime accused in the match-fixing scandal at the Calcutta Football League, police sources said.

Das, the team manager of the Kidderpore Sports Club, is one of the three men arrested in connection with the match-fixing racket.

It has been alleged that Das was instrumental in fixing matches.

Another sheet with more financial transactions has been seized from Das’s Belgharia residence.

The police are also said to have found a list of 16 players from his house during a raid conducted earlier this week.

“We will contact all the players whose names have been found in his notes,” said a Kolkata Police officer.

Four mobile phones have been seized from his possession, three of them iPhones. The phones will undergo forensic examination.

Das allegedly worked in tandem with co-accused Sujoy Bhowmick, who is accused of approaching players to be part of the match-fixing racket.

Bhowmick and Rahul Saha, Kidderpore Sports Club’s media manager, have also been arrested in connection with this case.

