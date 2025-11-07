'Classical case': Police sniff betting in 5-0 football game, match-fixing probe deepens

A specific match of the Calcutta Premier Division played in Calcutta on July 22 has caught the attention of investigators who suspect it was a “classical case” of match-fixing for gains through betting syndicates.

According to sources, the match between two teams from Maidan remained scoreless at 0-0 until halftime; however, it took an unexpected turn and concluded with a score of 5-0.

“From recorded versions of the match, we found that there was signalling done to one of the teams during the second half. Shortly after that, the team started conceding goals. The team conceded goals in the 62nd, 65th, 66th, 76th, and 88th minutes,” said a police investigator.

During the investigation, the police found that the original plan was to concede four goals. “But an additional goal was allowed in the 88th minute. This confirmed our suspicions that the match was fixed and that the fixing was used to manipulate the betting outcomes,” said the officer.

The players, and especially the goalkeeper of the team that conceded the goals, are under the scanner, police sources said.

So far, the police have arrested three men in connection with the match-fixing racket.

Akash Das, who serves as the team manager for Kidderpore Sports Club, Rahul Saha, the media manager of the same club, and Sujoy Bhowmick, an agent purportedly acting as the intermediary between the players and the betting syndicates, are currently in custody.

The authorities stated that Das frequently altered his attire during matches, purportedly to communicate to the players regarding the anticipated scoreline.

Sources said the police have also spotted Saha’s alleged unauthorised presence near the goalposts.

“Each signal had a different meaning. A change in clothes, waving a cap of a particular colour, or standing near the goalpost would mean something to the players. The players who were part of the racket would take note and follow instructions,” said an officer.

The police are working to identify the players, team officials, and agents who had been in contact with these three.

The police are said to have found that Bhowmick would invite players to attend “team meetings” where he would introduce them to people allegedly linked to betting syndicates.

The players were allegedly offered money to fix matches during these meetings. Those who conceded started taking instructions during matches, the police said.