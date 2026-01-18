Brother of deceased Puspa Kumari under scanner, post mortem to reveal the truth

Police are probing the role of 22-year-old Puspa Kumari’s brother in her death at her Narkeldanga home. According to investigators, she was in a relationship her brother reportedly disapproved of.

Puspa was found unconscious at home on Shibtala Lane around 3pm on Wednesday. Neighbours took her to NRS hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said there were marks on Puspa’s throat. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain whether the marks on her neck were caused by strangulation,” an officer said.

Investigators said the brother was last seen visiting Puspa at her home on Wednesday afternoon. He is alleged to have repeatedly asked her to end the relationship. Recently, he had learnt that Puspa was still in contact with the man through her social media posts. “These strands of information do not necessarily suggest that the brother killed Puspa,” an officer said. “However, his absence has raised some doubts, and we are probing all aspects of the case.”

Police are scanning Puspa’s social media activity and have drawn up a list of people who may be questioned.

Puspa lived with her father, Raj Narayan Sah, at the Narkeldanga address. The family moved there two years ago. Her father works at a firm in Sealdah, the police said.

“Puspa was alone at home on Wednesday. A teenager who came looking for her found her on the bed, wrapped in a blanket. She did not respond,” the officer said. The teenager raised the alarm.

The house has been sealed, and statements of several neighbours have been recorded as part of the investigation.