Campus safety: CCTV cameras to be installed by February 24, JU tells Calcutta High Court

Jadavpur University informed Calcutta High Court on Wednesday that it would install CCTV cameras by February 24.

The university’s lawyer, Ritzu Ghosal, told the division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul that an agency, which has been awarded the task of installation, has sought more time as they are yet to procure the high-end cameras.

Ghosal, who is the advocate on record, said that Webel Technology informed JU through a letter dated February 2 that the high-end cameras, which the Supreme Court has recommended in light of national security for academic campuses, have not been procured entirely.

“They have sought 17 more days for procurement and installation. The court has fixed February 24 as the next date of hearing. We have told the court that by the next hearing, the cameras will be installed,” said Ghosal.

The court had earlier raised concerns about the delay in installing cameras while hearing a petition that claimed there was no proper security on the campus after education minister Bratya Basu was allegedly harassed by a group of Ultra Left students on the campus on March 1 last year.

The university informed the court on December 6 that 70 CCTV cameras, for which the state has allotted ₹68 lakh, would be installed within 45 days of the work order to Webel Technology.

The work order was issued on November 27.

Ghosal said the delay happened as the agency was taking more time.

“The state government has provided funds for the CCTV cameras. Once the cameras with certain specifications are procured, the facilities will be installed,” Ghosal later told Metro.

Petitioner Subham Das said that despite repeated court orders and support from the state government, CCTV cameras have still not been installed at Jadavpur University.

He said he filed the petition in April last year after minister Basu was allegedly harassed by a group of students. He also pointed out that an undergraduate student died in September after drowning in a partially fenced water body on the campus.

Das said the court has issued several orders to install CCTV cameras, but the work remains incomplete, showing that the university administration is not serious about making the campus safe.

“The fact is that the university administration does not want to make JU a safe campus,” he said.

JU vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee denied the allegation that JU authorities were responsible for the delay.

“We have given the work order. But the implementation agency’s sluggish approach is causing the delay. We are keen to make JU a safe campus. The university has made its stand clear before the university,” said Bhattacharjee.

JU registrar Selim Box Mandal in a signed progress report placed before the court on Wednesday stated: “....Since the progress of work by the Webel Technology Limited was found to be slow, I had addressed a letter dated January 28, 2026 to the chief executive officer....requesting them to expedite the work and to complete the maximum portion of supply and install within a period of ten days from the date of receipt of the said letter.”

Webel Technology Limited, in its February 2 letter, which was submitted before the court along with the status report, explained what is triggering the delay in installation.

“The delay in completion of the work has primarily arisen due to developments beyond the immediate control of the implementing agency,” the letter stated.

The agency said it requires 17 days to complete the job of installation.