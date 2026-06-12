BJP MLA searches TMC councillor’s godown, finds relief materials and documents

Newly elected BJP MLA from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur Assembly constituency, Tarunjyoti Tewari, on Thursday conducted a search operation at a conservancy godown owned by a Trinamool Congress councillor in his constituency.

Singer and Trinamool leader Aditi Munshi had represented the seat as MLA until the last Assembly election.

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The search yielded relief material such as tarpaulins, saris, dhotis, rolls of white cloth, blue and green plastic buckets, sickles, and land and property-related documents from the godown of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Ward 18 councillor Indranath Bagui.

The relief material had been supplied by the department of civil defence.

Tewari alleged that dozens of sickles had been stored in the Trinamool councillor’s godown to attack BJP workers.

“Had we not won the elections, this is what they would have used against us,” Tewari said, holding a bunch of sickles in his hands.

When contacted, Bagui told Metro that all the relief material had been provided by the BMC.

“What else do you expect to find inside a conservancy godown? The sickles that have been found are meant for trimming grass. Everything else is used for conservancy purposes. It’s a godown,” Bagui insisted.

The area where the party office is located falls under the jurisdiction of Baguiati police station. “The police should have this search operation, but we are doing it,” Tewari said. He also found several glasses inside a cabinet that also had a memento with Aditi Munshi’s photograph on it.

Later, a team of officers from Baguiati police station reached the spot.

Tewari alleged that relief supplies meant for distribution among the public had been stockpiled instead of being handed over to beneficiaries.

He further claimed that a larger quantity of such material had been removed before the search.

The police said they would investigate the allegations.

BJP leaders alleged that Bagui was close to Trinamool leader Debraj Chakraborty, who is also Aditi Munshi’s husband.

Several Trinamool party offices have been searched by BJP supporters since the party won the Assembly elections last month.

Relief material were found in multiple party offices in the recent past.

On Wednesday, former Trinamool MLA Debasish Kumar returned hundreds of tarpaulins and blankets that were lying undistributed in his party office on Sarat Bose Road near Deshapriya Park.

Kumar had himself taken the initiative to write to the department of civil defence, showing willingness to return the undistributed relief material.

The government unit got the material collected from Kumar’s south Calcutta office on Wednesday.