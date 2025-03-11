Bike owner held in Kamarhati shooting

The man whose motorcycle was allegedly used by the three men to open fire on Trinamul Congress worker Bikas Singh at a Kamarhati tea stall on Saturday evening was arrested late on Sunday.

Police said Vicky Yadav was arrested in Belgharia after hours of questioning.

Bystander Santu Das, who was at the tea stall at the time, was accidentally injured. Singh was the actual target, the police said.

“The two-wheeler that the three men used belonged to Vicky Yadav. Two others, including Indal Yadav, were with Vicky on Saturday evening. Indal is the prime suspect. We hope to arrest him and the third person soon,” an officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Singh was targeted after he had a tiff with Indal last September.

The cops said Indal left Belgharia thereafter and returned on Saturday to attend Vicky’s birthday party.

Before the celebrations began, Indal decided to target Singh. He left on Vicky’s bike with two others and reached the tea stall in Uttar Basudevpur under the Kamarhati municipality.

“My son is not involved. He has not visited his house for the last few months,” Indal’s mother said.