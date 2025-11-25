Bay low-pressure gaining strength, slowly, may turn into cyclone by Thursday: Met

The low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca, expected to intensify into a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, is strengthening slowly, and Met officials said it may take a couple of more days before its potential path near Bengal’s coastline can be predicted. On Monday, the system was over 1,500km away from the state’s coast.

The system remained a well-marked low-pressure area till Monday morning and was expected to intensify into a depression soon. The next seven days in Calcutta and across Bengal are likely to remain dry, according to the forecast. “There is no weather warning for Bengal for the next seven days,” a bulletin said.

Around 8.30am on Monday, the system was located over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea, largely unchanged from its position on Sunday.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the south Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours. Continuing its movement, it may further strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours (by Thursday morning),” a Met official said.

Officials said that it is too early to predict the storm’s path once it becomes a cyclone. “While in the deep sea, a cyclone can gain strength from warm waters. But as it nears the coast, sustaining momentum becomes difficult. The Bay along the Bengal coast is colder than it was a month ago,” the official explained.

A second system, a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, is also expected to intensify into a low-pressure area by Tuesday.

“The two systems will interact, but both are currently too far from the east India coastline to determine if the cyclone will head this way,” said a Met official.

Monday’s weather in Calcutta was dry and pleasant. “Rainfall is ruled out for the next seven days,” the official added.