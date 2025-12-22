Bangladesh violence: Medical students from Bengal caught between exam and unrest

Several medical students from Bengal are at present keeping within the medical college campuses in Bangladesh and have received directives from the authorities to stay indoors unless there is a pressing need to venture outside.

Due to the continuous violence in the country, the parents and relatives of these students are feeling anxious.

Some students mentioned their wish to return, but they are unable to leave due to exams.

One of the students said his worried uncle went from Calcutta to pay him a visit on Sunday.

“I had a written examination today. My uncle came down from India to visit me because my parents and family members are worried. My uncle said he did not see any trouble while coming here,” Rajib Das, a first-year medical student at Monno Medical College and Hospital in Manikganj, told Metro on Sunday.

Rajib, 21, is from Diamond Harbour, while his roommate is from Howrah. He took admission at the medical college in July 2024, just before Sheikh Hassina was toppled.

“The college authorities have asked us not to go out of the campus unless there is an urgent need. Our campus is sustainable. It has everything, including restaurants, grocery stores, and a hospital,” said Rajib.

He lives with his parents, brother, and additional family members at home. He stated that when students must exit the campus, the college authorities ensure that security personnel are available to assist them.

“We are watching videos of the violence on our phones and are extremely worried. I want to go home, but cannot because of the exams. There are many Indian students here who have a similar situation,” said Rajib. He plans to return to Calcutta in mid-January.

Last time, during the violent protests in 2024, he had returned to India for a few months. Rajib went back in October last year.

He said on Sunday, the college authorities held a meeting with students, informing them about their security measures.

The father of another student from a different medical college in Bangladesh said he speaks to his son several times in the evening over the phone.

“We are worried, but then the college authorities have assured us that the students are safe,” he said.

Numerous medical students travelled from India to pursue their studies in Bangladesh. There were also many from Bengal in the past.

“For students from Bengal, the language and climatic conditions are the same, which was a huge attraction. Also, the syllabus in Bangladesh is similar to that of India. So the percentage of students succeeding in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), the mandatory licensing test, was one of the highest among those who passed out from Bangladesh,” said Poulomi Dutta, director of Trailblazers Consultants, an agency providing admission support and guidance to students pursuing education abroad.

Dutta said she would send 20 to 25 students to Bangladesh before the turmoil started in 2024. “Since the political unrest, we have not sent any students,” she said.

Belal Hossain, managing director, Effort Consultancy Pvt Ltd, an agency that handles foreign medical students, said the medical college authorities across Bangladesh have taken measures to keep the students safe.

“Many students and guardians are contacting us. We are also coordinating with the medical colleges,” said Hossain.