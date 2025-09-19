MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bangladesh hilsa flies off markets despite premium cost; sellers say 'prices will stabilise'

At popular markets like Maniktala and Lake Market, hilsa weighing around a kilogram sold for ₹2,000 per kg, while larger fish weighing over 1.5 kg fetched ₹2,500 per kilo. The steep pricing didn’t deter determined buyers seeking the seasonal delicacy for Durga Puja celebrations

Kinsuk Basu Published 19.09.25, 07:22 AM
Hilsa from Bangladesh being sold at Maniktala market on Thursday morning. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

The first shipment of prized hilsa fish from Bangladesh arrived in the city’s markets on Thursday and sold out by noon, despite commanding premium prices that left many buyers empty-handed.

At popular markets like Maniktala and Lake Market, hilsa weighing around a kilogram sold for 2,000 per kg, while larger fish weighing over 1.5 kg fetched 2,500 per kilo. The steep pricing didn’t deter determined buyers seeking the seasonal delicacy for Durga Puja celebrations.

“Some buyers wanted to pick up a hilsa at any cost. For many others, the price for a kilo-sized fish was a bit steep,” said Atul Das, a fish seller in Kasba. “We expect things to look up from Friday when the supply will pick up.”

The initial shortage stemmed from limited availability at the wholesale level. At the Howrah wholesale depot — the entry point for all Bangladesh fish imports — hilsa weighing just over a kilogram sold for 1,500-1,800 per kg, while larger varieties commanded 2,000 during Thursday’s auction.

The supply constraints were compounded by Vishwakarma Puja on Wednesday, which left many markets closed or operating with reduced activity on Thursday. Fish stalls in areas like Gariahat remained shut on Thursday.

“The supply at Lake Market was not adequate, and the price was slightly higher than what we had expected,” said Sandip Aich, a buyer at the market. “The bigger the hilsa from Padma, the better its taste and flavour.”

This year’s hilsa supply faces significant challenges compared to previous
years. The Bangladesh commerce ministry cleared only 1,200 tonnes for export to Bengal during Durga Puja — half the 2,420 tonnes sanctioned for 2024. Even last year, only 577 tonnes of the approved quota actually reached Indian markets within the permitted window.

The situation is further complicated by declining hilsa production in Bangladesh and a 25 per cent increase in export prices, from $10 (around 882) to $12.5 (1103) per kilogram.

“The fish that reached us is mostly from Khulna and was caught from the Meghna and the Padma rivers,” said Syed Anwar Maqsood, secretary of the Fish Importers’ Association. “Most of the consignment comprises hilsa weighing a kilo or less. The number of fish weighing over a kilo was low.”

With no fresh imports expected on Friday, wholesalers anticipate retailers will stock up heavily to supply their respective markets. Fish importers expect availability to improve once wholesale trade at Howrah gains momentum.

Many hilsa enthusiasts are choosing to wait a day or two, hoping for better deals on larger fish as supply stabilises.

“The hike in the export price has impacted market pricing,” Maqsood noted. “But those who love the fish will know.”

