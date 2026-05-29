Anik’s final farewell at Tolly studio, tributes to filmmaker at Nandan and NT1 today

Filmmaker Anik Dutta will be cremated at the Keoratala burning ghat on Friday afternoon, family and friends said.

Dutta is suspected to have fallen to his death on Wednesday afternoon from the terrace of a Hindusthan Park apartment where his wife owns a flat.

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Also Read Filmmaker Anik Dutta falls to death from terrace of wife's Kolkata residence

Dutta is survived by his wife, Sondhy, and their daughter, Oishee, who returned to Calcutta on Thursday afternoon from Europe.

Dutta’s body was taken to SSKM Hospital for a post-mortem and then to the mortuary, Peace Haven, in Topsia, on Wednesday.

Dutta’s body will be brought to Nandan at 9.30am on Friday, said a friend. After that, his body will be brought to the New Theatres Studio for people to pay their respects before being taken to the crematorium.

The body will be at the NT1 studio on Chandi Ghosh Road in Tollygunge from 11.30am to 12.30pm, said a friend.

On Wednesday, Dutta was scheduled to meet Sondhy at her apartment. CCTV footage suggests he went up to the terrace instead of entering the flat, police sources said.

Dutta’s brown Kolhapuri sandals were found placed together on the parapet. Not far away, on the terrace, was a cinematography magazine. Police found a note in an envelope inside the magazine that said Dutta was “solely responsible for the consequences of his actions”.

A team of forensic experts from Lalbazar visited the Hindusthan Park apartment on Thursday. They went to the terrace and the spot where he fell, said a police officer.

The police said they had not received any complaint from the family.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.