MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 December 2025

Airport prepares for fog season, meeting held for handling the winter effect

Flight disruptions due to fog usually peak between late December and late January

Our Bureau Published 14.12.25, 04:32 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File image

A meeting was held at the Calcutta airport on Saturday to assess the preparedness for the "fog season".

Flight disruptions due to fog usually peak between late December and late January.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The comprehensive review meeting on fog preparedness was held in the form of a coordinated dry run involving all concerned stakeholders," said an airport spokesperson.

"Roles and responsibilities of all participating agencies were clearly identified and reiterated at the meeting," he said.

Representatives from the Met office and the state police were part of the meeting.

Emphasis was laid on planning and close coordination among airlines, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Air Traffic Control, ground handling agencies, and other internal stakeholders.

The meeting stressed "timely dissemination of accurate weather information" to minimise operational disruptions. Special focus was placed on "ensuring proactive and transparent communication with passengers", enabling them to receive updates well in advance.

The Calcutta airport has the Category III instrument landing system that allows flights to operate even when the visibility is as low as 50m.

Visibility under 50m qualifies as very dense fog in Met parlance.

RELATED TOPICS

Fog Season Winter Calcutta Airport Flight Delay
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The man who did meet Messi: Stadium mess puts spotlight on Bengal minister Aroop Biswas

Angry fans ran amok in Kolkata, clashing with police, after the Argentine football star could barely be seen from the stands because he was surrounded by a phalanx of people, among whom was the state’s sports minister
Lionel Messi in Kolkata in 2025; and Pele in the city in 1977
Quote left Quote right

Even at that time of the night lakhs of people were waiting along VIP Road

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT