Sunday, 14 September 2025

75-year-old retired state government staffer dead in Golf Green, cops quiz son-in-law

Police said there were multiple injury marks on his body. Gupta possibly died from a fall, but officers suspect murder and are awaiting the post-mortem report

Kinsuk Basu Published 14.09.25, 06:49 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A 75-year-old retired state government employee, Samik Kishore Gupta, was found dead in the courtyard of his two-storey house on Kalabagan Lane in Golf Green early on Saturday.

Police said there were multiple injury marks on his body. Gupta possibly died from a fall, but officers suspect murder and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

His 30-year-old son-in-law, Sanjit Das, alias Phuchke, was being questioned by the police till late on Saturday.

A marble slab fitter and resident of Gulam Mohammad Shah Road, Das had earlier worked at Gupta’s house and married his daughter about a fortnight ago.

According to neighbours, Gupta had opposed the marriage and often refused Das’s demands for money. “Some neighbours have said the son-in-law would visit frequently since the wedding and pick fights with his wife, father-in-law, and others,” said an officer.

On Friday, Das visited the house. Neighbours said they heard a heated exchange. One neighbour, Jharna, said: “In the morning, Gupta’s wife said her son-in-law lifted him from the bed and threw him into the courtyard.”

“Das remains intoxicated most of the day,” she added.

Neighbours found Gupta lying in the courtyard on Saturday morning. They alerted the police, who arrived and removed the body.

