70 CCTV cameras to be installed in 45 days with state funds: JU tells High Court

Jadavpur University has informed Calcutta High Court that 70 CCTV cameras, for which the state has allotted ₹68 lakh, will be installed within 45 days of the work order to Webel Technology.

The work order was issued on November 27.

Lawyer Ritzu Ghosal, representing the university, updated the court about the steps JU had taken.

On November 21, a division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul expressed its displeasure at the delay in implementing safety and security measures on the campus. The court had sought a status report from the university on the installation of CCTV cameras and the engagement of additional security personnel.

Ghosal told the court that 30 security personnel and two security supervisors had been deployed on the campus since December 2.

The state government will pay the security team’s monthly honorarium.

The affidavit, submitted to the court by JU acting registrar Selim Box Mandal, says: “Pursuant to the expenditure clearance received from the government... the university has already issued work order for installation of 70 CCTV surveillance systems to... Webel....”

The work order says: “The work shall be started immediately and the whole work should be completed within 45 days.”

The affidavit was submitted in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that the court is hearing on the absence of adequate safety and security on the university campus.

The PIL was filed after education minister Bratya Basu was heckled by a section of students on the campus in early March over their demand for an immediate resumption of campus polls.

The petitioner, Subham Das, said that though JU “has been forced to install CCTV cameras and engage security personnel”, it is “silent on Kolkata Police’s proposal to set up a police outpost on the campus”.

Ritzu Ghosal said: “The court was informed about our opposition to setting up a police outpost on the JU campus.... The court will hear my submission on this issue during the next hearing.”

The case will be heard again on January 21.