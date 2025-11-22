33-year-old man found dead in south Kolkata hotel room; probe underway

A 33-year-old man was discovered dead inside a hotel room in south Kolkata’s Kasba area on Saturday, prompting police to begin a probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police identified the deceased as Adarsh Losalalka, a resident of Birbhum.

Officers said his body was found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the room he had checked into the previous night.

An officer said investigators are trying to determine whether the death resulted from murder or an accident.

The body has been sent for post mortem examination.

According to police, Losalalka had checked into the hotel on Friday night with a man and a woman.

The officer said the two companions left the hotel late at night and have not been traced since. A search is underway for both individuals.

The incident comes close on the heels of another case last month when the decomposed body of a young man was recovered from inside a box bed in a hotel in the Park Street area.