Kolkata hotel murder case: Mishap inside room linked to robbery bid, say police

Rahul Lal, 26, allegedly threatened the two — he befriended a few hours ago near the Victoria Memorial — with a knife, said the police

Kinsuk Basu Published 31.10.25, 07:10 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The man who was found dead inside a hotel room on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road on October 24 had allegedly tried robbing his killers after bringing them to the hotel room, police said on Thursday.

Rahul Lal, 26, allegedly threatened the two — he befriended a few hours ago near the Victoria Memorial — with a knife, said the police.

A scuffle followed, and Lal fell and lost consciousness.

“One of the two accused pulled out a gamchaa and allegedly strangled him to death. The duo then placed the body inside the storage of the bed and left the hotel,” said Rupesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (crime), Kolkata Police.

On Wednesday, a police team arrested Shaktikant Behra, 21, and Santosh Behera, 20, from Cuttack.

Lal’s decomposed body was found after the next guest, who had checked into the same room, complained of an “unbearable stench.

