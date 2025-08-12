MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kolkata Police summon BJP MLA Ashok Dinda for 'threatening' policemen during protests on RG Kar crime anniversary

The former India cricketer has been asked to appear before the officers of New Market Police Station on August 17

PTI Published 12.08.25, 12:36 PM
Ashok Dinda

Ashok Dinda Rashbehari Das

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday issued summons to BJP MLA and former India cricketer Ashok Dinda to appear before it for allegedly threatening policemen during protests to mark the completion of one year of the RG Kar hospital crime, an officer said.

Dinda has been asked to appear before the officers of New Market Police Station on August 17, he said.

"Dinda, during Saturday's rally, threatened our officers and provoked others to assault our on-duty officers. He also assaulted a guard of an IAS officer. He has been summoned to appear before New Market Police Station on August 17," the officer told PTI.

Video footage of Dinda threatening and abusing the police officers was seized, he said.

Seven cases -- five by the Kolkata Police and two by the Howrah Police -- have been registered for allegedly obstructing security personnel from performing their duties, assaulting them and causing damage to public properties during a march to the West Bengal secretariat on August 9.

Chaos and violent agitation dominated the streets of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah on Saturday, a day that marked the completion of one year of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital, and left the mother of the victim hospitalised with a head injury.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

