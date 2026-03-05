PM Narendra Modi to address Brigade rally on March 14 to mark end of BJP’s Bengal yatras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on the Brigade Parade Ground here on March 14 after all nine Parivartan Yatras being organised by the BJP conclude.

“All nine of our Parivartan Yatras will conclude in Calcutta by March 10. This political drive will culminate in a mega Brigade rally on March 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya.

Modi had last addressed a rally at Brigade on March 7, 2021, ahead of the last Assembly elections.

On Thursday, at least five BJP national leaders, including Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda, and Union minister of state Savitri Thakur will lead the Yatra from five different points.