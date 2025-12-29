Kolkata metro's Blue Line services disrupted after commuter jumps on tracks

Metro services in Kolkata’s blue line were disrupted on Monday evening after a commuter jumped on the tracks in Maidan station, an official said.

The incident occurred around 5:58 pm, affecting services on the routes between Dakshineswar and Garia areas in the northern and southern outskirts of the city.

The passenger jumped on the tracks of the up line as a train neared the platform, said an official.

"Truncated services are being operated between Central to Dakshineswar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Shahid Khudiram stations in both directions. Central to Tollygunge services are suspended," said the official.

Officials added that services would return to normal once rescue operations were completed.