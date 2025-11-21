Jeopardization of a jovial moment: 38-year-old Bengal trekker dies in west Sikkim

A 38-year-old trekker from Bengal, who was also a government official, died on Monday night during a trek in west Sikkim.

Suman Debnath is suspected to have died of high-altitude sickness. His body was handed over to his family on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Debnath, who was a superintendent with the CGST and Customs in Bengal, had joined the popular Goechala trek as a member of an organised trekking group.

While Debnath was ascending to the hills on Monday, he complained of an acute headache, nausea, breathlessness and extreme fatigue.

Despite assistance from fellow trekkers, his condition deteriorated. He reportedly lost consciousness and passed away around 9.05pm at Phedang, a high-altitude point located at a height of 11,800 feet, some 25km from Yuksom, said sources.

The district authorities initiated rescue operations. A team of personnel and porters was deployed to retrieve the body. Due to difficult terrain and weather conditions, the descent took nearly an entire day.

The body was transported to Gyalshing district hospital on Tuesday late at night, where an inquest and autopsy were conducted.

After completion of formalities, his body was handed over to the family.

“Preliminary observations suggest the death may be linked to high-altitude medical complications. However, an unnatural death case has been registered, and investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause and circumstances leading to the incident,” said a police source.

The incident prompted administrative officials to reiterate that trekkers should take necessary precautions and monitor health symptoms while undertaking high-altitude expeditions.

In west Sikkim, the Goechala trek is a popular trek where trekkers can enjoy breathtaking views of Mt Kanchenjunga and some other Himalayan peaks.

Debnath’s death has also led to questions as to whether those planning to travel or trek to high-altitude locations get properly acclimatised before venturing out for these expeditions.

Last year, between May and December, three tourists had died in Sandakphu, the highest point in Bengal, located at 11,900 feet above sea level. They had also suffered from high-altitude sickness.

To prevent altitude sickness, doctors advise trekkers to ascend gradually so that the body gets time to acclimatise. The key is to avoid going uphill too fast and too far, and avoid overexertion. Pacing the climb is also important, with planning breaks and rest days in between climbs.

Trekkers are also asked to eat regular meals that are rich in carbohydrates and drink plenty of fluids along the way. However, they are asked to avoid alcohol, no matter how cold it gets.

Before embarking on a high-altitude trek, a medical check-up is advised.