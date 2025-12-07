Jalpaiguri BJP MP Jayanta Roy plans private bill on Rajbanshi language

Jayanta Roy, the BJP MP of Jalpaiguri, has demanded the inclusion of the Kamtapuri (Rajbanshi) language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution while announcing his intention to introduce a private member’s bill in the Lok Sabha.

After he posted the video of his speech on social media, a section of netizens alleged that the BJP was offering yet another “lollipop promise” to the Rajbanshi voters of north Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections.

Some others said the BJP sought the community's sympathy only during election seasons with tall promises that seldom materialised. They said if commitments such as the formation of Narayani Sena battalion in the central security forces, or constitutional recognition for the language were not delivered before elections, “the community knows what to do with its vote”.

Political observers believe the BJP aims to leverage the private bill to consolidate support among Rajbanshis, who hold considerable influence in north Bengal.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the party had won seven of eight seats in north Bengal, while in 2021, it bagged 30 of 54 Assembly seats. This time, the BJP wants a similar sweep in the region by positioning the Rajbanshi identity politics again as a trump card.

“Being an MP, several organisations had formally submitted this demand to me. As a representative of the Rajbanshi community, inclusion of the language in the Eighth Schedule is a highly relevant demand,” said Roy.

“Although a private member’s bill does not originate from the government, I believe such an initiative will compel the Centre to clarify its stand and speed up the process,” he added.

Along with social media users, the post has also drawn reactions from outfits and political parties, which have been voicing the demand for years now.

Amit Ray, chairman of the Kamtapuri Bhasha Academy, said: “BJP got our community’s votes for years by making big promises. This time, recognition must come first. Only then will we think about anything else.”

Abhijit Ray, central office secretary of the Kamtapur Progressive Party, and Nikhil Ray, president of the Kamtapur Peoples’ Party (United), spoke in similar terms.

“Ahead of every election, promises are made to us, but those are eventually not met. Enough is enough. The BJP should first include the language in the Eighth Schedule… only then will we decide our political stance,” said Nikhil.

Suresh Ray, the working president of the Kamtapuri Bhasha Sanskriti Manch, said the Centre had informed them in writing that the proposal was “under consideration”.

“The community will wait to see whether the government responds positively before deciding its stand in the elections,” he said.

Leaders of the saffron camp, however, defended the MP’s initiative.

“He has done the right thing. We also want the recognition of Kamtapuri and Rajbanshi languages and hope the Centre will come up with a positive response,” said Bapi Goswami, a BJP leader based in Jalpaiguri.